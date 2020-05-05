Support Krag for Sheriff
I worked as a volunteer with Nevada County Sheriffs SAR team for 18 years, most of my friends are or have been law enforcement.
My son is currently a sheriff’s deputy in California; I have had the pleasure to know some good sheriffs over the years.
Having had some interaction with the current sheriff and his office I have a few comments. The current sheriff has little interest in dealing with issues in the rural areas of Klamath County. This comes from personal experience and the department’s interaction with close friends.
Now I want to acknowledge there are some very good deputies in Klamath, but leadership is responsible for how the department as a whole deals with the public, responds to problems and provides feedback to the people they serve.
Questions asked of the current sheriff always seem to have vague or undefined answers - that's a politician, not a sheriff. I have had multiple meetings with Daren Krag, asked questions and always got an answer. Now that doesn't imply that I agree with every answer, but I certainly respect a direct reply. Other questions caused Daren to research and reply with an answer, he always did. I feel he listens to our comments, problems and has a genuine concern for this county.
For myself and many others in rural Klamath County, I support and am voting for Daren Krag for sheriff.
Dennis Worden
Sprague River