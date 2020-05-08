Support Kimbol for Commissioner
First off, I must be honest and say that Derek Kimbol is a friend of mine. This isn't some distant observation or a "guess" as to who he is or what he thinks. Of course, I have a bias. However, I do not support a candidate unless I know about them and also know they can do the job. An election is always up to perceptions and opinion. I will give you mine.
Derek Kimbol is by far our best candidate for Klamath County Commissioner Position 1. Based on his education and his experience in supporting the community, I can say he is certainly qualified to lead Klamath County in a spirit of cooperation and continuous improvement. This position on the Board of Commissioners is sorely lacking in adaptability. In these difficult times, I wish Kimbol was already a Commissioner.
From my experience talking with him, Kimbol values innovation, modernization, and real leadership on water and agricultural issues. Also, I know he values equity in the economy, the environment, and the community as a whole.
Kimbol cares about the youth in our community, the under-served, and the strength and potential that struggling groups have. He knows the strength and potential of our county. He has written grants to address the needs of young people and our community.
I always ask tough questions of candidates.
Walking out of a vote is something Derek Kimbol has told me he would never do. He also promised me that he is not seeking the office to benefit anything more than the people of Klamath County. As you know, the job is a difficult one, and will be only more difficult after this year.
We do not need someone who is an ideological stalwart, we need someone who can lead with intelligence and understanding.
A vote for Derek Kimbol is a vote for integrity.
Jonah Hakanson
Klamath Falls