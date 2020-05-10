Support Kaber for Sheriff
This election has seen a lot of things said, but I prefer to look rather at what the person does. Their actions speak louder than their words; even if they choose to make a statement and then remain silent while others throw insults, and derogatory comments.
What has Sheriff Kaber done? He has spent 50+ years in the Klamath Basin. He and his family have served their community for over 50+ years combined.
Sheriff Kaber worked with the KCSO team to bring new life in to the Sheriff’s Office. When other people said Sheriff Kaber would look outside the agency, he promoted within the agency.
When people claimed Sheriff Kaber wasn’t fit for the position, Sheriff Kaber brought 26 years of experience; filled with a resume of law enforcement knowledge, wisdom, and experience that is amongst the top professionals within the career field.
When people claimed Sheriff Kaber wasn’t a man for the people, he took a stand to support and the Second Amendment by supporting Klamath County as a Second Amendment sanctuary county and prioritized the six-month backlog of CCL’s. He has worked directly with the County Commissioners, the Mayor of Chiloquin, KCC, Board of Education, and KBBH Mental Health partnerships to help serve the county as best as possible.
When people claimed Sheriff Kaber wasn’t financially responsible, he brought a balanced budget every year that returned funds to the county; yet still able to bring new vehicles, new equipment, more manning, more retention, new records system, new body camera system, K9 unit, detectives’ unit, more SRO’s, upgraded jail system, upgrades to SAR & volunteer services.
Instead of being someone who talks about doing stuff, Sheriff Chris Kaber actually does what he has said. I’m honored and humbled to stand in support of Sheriff Kaber. Let's keep a good thing going.
TJ Lombardi
Keno