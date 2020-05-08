Support Kaber for Sheriff
Four short years ago the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office was grossly understaffed, and the citizens suffered because of it. Due to the understaffing, we struggled to have a deputy available to take reports or investigate cases. So, we as a community elected Chris Kaber to take over the reins and fix the problem.
Three years later he has hired and almost completely staffed all of the open positions, which in Law Enforcement takes several months’ time for each deputy hired. Deputies are once again responding to calls, and patrolling outlying areas. Sheriff Kaber came up with a plan that would satisfy the City of Chiloquin’s small budget for Law Enforcement, which hasn’t happened since the early 2000’s. He replaced vehicles with high mileage and excessive wear and tear, and stopped the revolving door of being a training facility for deputies who would then leave for the City Police.
Sheriff Kaber has rebuilt partnerships with other Agencies that were literally destroyed by the previous Sheriff. To date he corrected everything we as a community were complaining about.
The negative campaign being run by his opponent is quite honestly disgusting and reprehensible to listen to. Klamath County has bigger issues to deal with than a disgruntled marine deputy with a power issue. We have a water shortage, among other issues, that are threatening our Basin and right now we need a Sheriff that has the experience, knowledge and fortitude to continue on the path we as a community expected from our Sheriff four years ago.
Join me in re-electing Chris Kaber as Klamath County Sheriff.
Brandi Wilcox
Klamath Falls