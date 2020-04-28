Support Kaber for Sheriff
It’s been almost 50 years since I met Chris Kaber at Klamath Union High School. I’ve known the Kaber family for nearly five decades. Chris Kaber has always been a genuine leader, someone folks looked up to for his quiet and gentle manner and thoughtful approach to others. Someone people intuitively know they can trust.
When Chris Kaber announced he would run for Sheriff, I knew he would be great. I’ve worked with him professionally for his entire adult life and I know integrity and honesty are at his core. I have not been disappointed since he was elected,
Sheriff Kaber accomplished more than I hoped in the last four years. He’s made Klamath County Sheriff’s Office an impressive operation that proudly serves the citizens of this community. His experience and relational style built bridges where communication had been destroyed. Sheriff Kaber restored KCSO to its former reputation of solid law enforcement protection for county citizens.
When I see Deputies and Sheriff rigs around Klamath I don’t take them for granted, I remember a day when we hardly saw one. I know they are the result of Sheriff Kaber’s dedication to keeping his promise to protect and serve Klamath County - a county he grew up in, a county he raised his family in, a county he loves. I would trust Sheriff Kaber with my life.
Please join me in voting for the home team – re-elect Chris Kaber for Sheriff.
Diane Wanderscheid
Klamath Falls