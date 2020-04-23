Support Faith Leith
I am happy to hear that Klamath County resident Faith Leith is running for Oregon State Representative District 56.
Faith Leith is a long time Oregonian who wants to make a difference for the betterment of all the residents in our community.
I am pleased she is running because she doesn’t believe our farmers should have their land taken from them with the use of Eminent Domain by a foreign business to enrich themselves.
No matter how he pretends this is not what it looks like, Werner Reschke has thrown his lot in with the gas industry who would take our neighbors’ land for their own foreign profits.
I am glad Faith Leith is standing up for local farmers instead of giving lip service to them as Mr. Reschke has. She will have my vote because she can be trusted.
Diane Eastman-Shockey
Klamath Falls