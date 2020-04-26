Support Derrick DeGroot
I’m writing in support of Derrick DeGroot for Klamath County Commissioner 3. DeGroot understands the Klamath Community and the need for strong infrastructure. He believes in good roads, strong essential services like public safety and health care, quality schools, and support for local businesses make for the healthiest communities. This is demonstrated in his thoughtful leadership and the accomplishments of Klamath County since taking office:
■ DeGroot helped secure additional funding for the Sheriff Department and eliminated the need to use road funds to shore up public safety,
■ Selling hundreds of properties owned by the county and getting them back on the tax rolls by putting them back in private hands,
■ Advocating for certainty for our irrigators and ag community by maintaining a presence on the Coalition of the Willing (a committee that brings together interests up and down the river to solve our longstanding water issues), and
■ Working on policies and programs that preserve and protect our local businesses and industries.
Through DeGroot’s leadership, our county is now seen as “Open for Business” and we are making progress, moving toward a future that sees our businesses thriving, new business moving in, and our young people coming home to opportunity. Please join me in voting for Derrick DeGroot as Klamath County Commissioner 3.
Derrick’s commitment to our community, his innovative problem-solving skills, and his outside the box thinking will be invaluable qualities in guiding our community beyond the current coronavirus crisis.
Please join me in voting for Derrick DeGroot, Klamath County Commissioner Position 3.
Dick Carleton
Klamath Falls