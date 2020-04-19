Support Derrick DeGroot
I am going to support a candidate for County Commissioner with deep roots in this basin. I am going to support a candidate that grew up here, attended Klamath Union High school and proudly served his country in the United States military. I am going to support a candidate that is honest, forthright and has the utmost integrity. I am going to support a candidate that has had proven success in the private sector prior to entering public service as a local elected official.
I am also going to support the candidate who is best suited for the job, has proven experience as a County Commissioner and knows how to navigate state and national politics to benefit the citizens of Klamath County. I will support Derrick DeGroot for Klamath County Commissioner.
Derrick has energy, passion and vision for a prosperous and productive county. Along with the other Commissioners, Derrick has played a key role in reshaping the image of Klamath County. He has helped revitalize the Klamath County Veterans Advisory Committee which advocates for the benefits of hundreds of local veterans. He has been a leader in getting over 900 county properties sold and back on the tax rolls. Derrick’s leadership has helped to significantly improve the harmony and cohesiveness in the county, and he has fostered more respect for our region throughout the state.
Nearly three years ago voters in Klamath County chose to make a change and elect Derrick as a County Commissioner. Since that time, he has done everything asked of him, and more. There is absolutely no reason to change course now. As Commissioner, Derrick is just now hitting his stride and will continue to pay dividends for Klamath County over the next four years. I urge you to join me in supporting Derrick DeGroot.
Greg Addington
Klamath Falls