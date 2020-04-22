Support Derrick DeGroot
Please join us in supporting Derrick DeGroot as Klamath County Commissioner. Less than four years ago, when he was first elected, Klamath County was not in a great place. The community was divided and its image around the state wasn’t good. Derrick was a breath of fresh air.
Since being elected, Derrick has risen to positions of leadership and importance in state and national organizations. These positions directly benefit the citizens, natural resource users and veterans in this community.
In addition to his weekly duties as Commissioner, Derrick has gained significant influence for Klamath County on the following state and national committees:
■ Chair of the Veterans Advisory Committee for the Association of Oregon Counties
■ Chair of the South-Central Area Commission on Transportation
■ Member of the South-Central Oregon Economic Development District
■ Member of the Board for the Association of Oregon Counties
■ Member of the Rural Action Caucus for the National Association of Counties
■ Member of the Veterans and Military Service Committee for the National Association of Counties
Derrick is also a board member for the Association of O&C Counties, which recently won a significant legal victory over the Federal Government with respect to its poor forest management and lack of timber harvest - which is meant to benefit several Oregon counties, including Klamath. Derrick has done a great job for Klamath County.
Derrick has also worked hard to understand the complex irrigation and water issues in the Klamath Basin. He doesn’t presume to know it all and reaches out to the agricultural community for input. Something we greatly appreciate. He has earned his colleague's respect around the state and at the national level and stands poised to do even more for Klamath County in the future. Please support Derrick DeGroot for Klamath County Commissioner.
Rob and Cheri Unruh
Malin