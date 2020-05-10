Support DeGroot for Commissioner
I enthusiastically endorse Derrick Degroot for Klamath County Commissioner. His desire to serve the people of Klamath County has been evident in his work ethic and the time and care he puts into researching issues and opportunities. Derrick holds his position to an extremely high standard and can be seen attending meetings and events often to stay in touch with the community.
His connection to community, thoughtful decision-making, and strong leadership help him make educated decisions. His background in business, his honorable military service, his accomplishments as Commissioner these past three and a half years, and his love for Klamath County make him a wonderful asset to the Board of County Commissioners. Above all else, DeGroot is a man of integrity – an individual we can trust to move our community forward.
Our elected officials face a great deal of scrutiny, pressure, and threats of political consequence. Serving in public office will test a person’s character and it takes a strong leader with strong convictions and integrity to remain steadfast and trustworthy. I know Derrick DeGroot is that strong leader. I believe his military background qualifies him to hold office and withstand those pressures in a unique way. Our men and women who serve are taught service above self and hold themselves to a high standard morally and ethically. They’re taught how to act under pressure and withstand high-stress situations. DeGroot is no exception.
He takes his service to Klamath seriously and does not fall to the pressures from groups who wish to push their own agenda forward. Instead, DeGroot makes his decisions based on what’s best for this community, and the merits of the issues in front of him.
Right now, elected officials face a great deal of pressure - from the current public health issue to water issues to what may be unprecedented economic challenges, we need a candidate that can stand up for what’s right and not be swayed by the opinions of a select few. In this time with the serious challenges we face in the Klamath Basin, we need to keep Commissioner DeGroot working for us. Please join me in voting for Commissioner Derrick DeGroot.
Sue McKinney
Klamath Falls