Support DeGroot for Commissioner
I am writing to support Derrick DeGroot for Klamath County Commissioner 3. As your incumbent Commissioner, Derrick has three years of successful, proven experience under his belt. He also has valuable business experience and an honorable military background, both of which make him a formidable leader. His service to our nation reflects his sense of duty.
I have worked for the citizens of Klamath County for 34 years - 32 years as a Sheriff’s Deputy and two years in Klamath County Human Resources department. Working in HR, I worked in very close proximity to the Commissioners where I got to observe their conduct and performance up close. It is because of what I saw firsthand that I am voting for Commissioner DeGroot. He is a man of strong integrity that is committed to working hard to make our community a successful and enjoyable place to live, work, worship, play, and raise our families.
Derrick cares about our community and it shows by his long record of involvement in Klamath County. Commissioner DeGroot grew up here, returned here, and raised his kids here along with his wife, a local school teacher. Derrick has volunteered to serve on boards, committees, and commissions. He’s served food at fundraisers and offered a helping hand when there’s a need. He understands the needs of Klamath County and our citizens.
Derrick’s business and military background and experiences have already enhanced the quality of our community. As important as his background and experience is, DeGroot’s character, dedication and work ethic shine through as he provides leadership for Klamath County. Vote Derrick DeGroot as Klamath County Commissioner 3.
Chuck Collins
Klamath Falls