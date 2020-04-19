Support DeGroot for Commissioner
There are a lot of important decisions that County Commissioners have to make. Sometimes they agree, sometimes they don't. I am not going to "not" vote for a candidate simply because he didn't go along with the other commissioners. I do not want a rubber stamp commissioner. I want a leader who stands up for what he believes in.
One of the biggest problems we have in Klamath County in recent years is the fiasco at Eternal Hills Cemetery. Almost everyone in the county has a family member or friend at Eternal Hills. Derrick DeGroot has taken the lead on this community problem, and hopefully something positive will come out of his effort. I cannot think of many issues that affect the community as much as this one.
I like his forward thinking and so I am supporting Derrick DeGroot for Commissioner Position 3.
Mike Beeson
Klamath Falls/Lakeview