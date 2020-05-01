Support DeGroot for Commissioner
My family were members of the First United Methodist Church, which helped sponsor the DeGroot family coming to America from Holland. My mother worked with Grandpa DeGroot for many years at Sears Roebuck in downtown Klamath Falls. I attended schools with the DeGroot children — there are 11 of them. They are all wonderful hard working people.
Now Derrick is one of the next generation and he is carrying on the same family values and independence we as parents all want for our own children.
He is a very hard worker. He has helped bring in Holiday Market and most recently has been instrumental with the Eternal Hills Cemetery issue. All you have to do is see what he has done in one term in office and you see his love for our county. He is a forward-thinker and not a rubber-stamper, which we need in our commissioners - members who don't always agree with each other but that can work together for the greater good of Klamath County.
Young, ambitious, hardworking, and most important stands up for what he believes in. This is the kind of leader we need.
As for me and my family, we are supporting the future, not the past - that's Derrick DeGroot.
Please join me in supporting him for another term as Klamath County commissioner position 3.
Terry Dee Zimmermann-Beeson
Klamath Falls/Lakeview