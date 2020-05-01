Support Davis for Commissioner
I have had the privilege to know and work with Rod Davis throughout his entire 18-year legal career, first in my law office and later when Rod was Klamath County legal counsel. Rod’s knowledge of county governments, finance, inter-government agreements, personnel, ethics and agencies is deeply perceptive and accurate. Rod has always excelled in applying this knowledge and reasoning to the courts, governments and agencies. I can confidently say that Rod’s knowledge of government function and finance is unsurpassed by any commissioner, past or present.
In Rods highly decorated military career, he had command and took orders, built budgets and lived by them. As county counsel, his advice and insight to the problems the county faced was accurate and insightful.
It’s been said, character means doing the right thing, and real character is doing the right thing, even if it’s not in your personal best interest. Often our governments lack real character. Rod’s upbringing and military career have infused in him real character. Rod always did the right thing, no matter what. As Rod says, be stronger than your excuses. Consider voting Rod Davis for Klamath County Commissioner.
Andy Brandsness
Klamath Falls