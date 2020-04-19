Support Davis for Commissioner
There is a new kid in town. Rod Davis is running for County Commissioner.
Well not exactly new, since Rod was born and raised here and is fourth generation Klamath native. He is probably one of our finest “Hometown heroes” that you have never heard of. A three-sport athlete at KU, selected to attend West Point, graduated in the top 10% of his class and served his country for the next 28 years as an Air Force fighter pilot.
His military service includes two tours in Vietnam, two Wing Commander assignments, one of which was in Las Vegas where I had the pleasure of working for him, and several staff jobs including two years in the Pentagon.
Wing commander duties and responsibilities are interesting. You are in charge of stuff worth a billion dollars, and several thousand people, all of which must go same way, same day. You must be successful because, as they say, failure is not an option. He has a leadership skill set that is hard to find, and we would be nuts to pass it up.
After retirement Rod went to Willamette and became a lawyer. I know, it sounds crazy to me too! He was our county counsel for over 15 years. If there is one person in this county that knows how things should work, and where all the “bodies are buried,” it is Rod Davis.
Rod has many ideas on improving county functions and services. He has the proven skills, intellect, and experience to be successful. It may be time to try something different. Give him a shot.
Of all his positive attributes Rod has one thing that I personally prize above all. He and I flew the same jet in the same war. That may not mean much to you, but it means everything to me.
Vote for Rod Davis.
Steve Harper
Klamath Falls