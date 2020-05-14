Support Davis for Commissioner
I am pleased to recommend that you vote for Rod Davis for County Commissioner. I have practiced law in Klamath County for 56 years and have dealt with many attorneys during that time. While Rod was County Counsel to the Commissioners for 12 years, more or less, I had occasion to present several matters to him for his recommendation to the Commissioners. His response was not always what I had hoped, but it was based on his interpretation of the law, not his interpretation of how he would gain favor with some party.
If Rod had been the one presenting Klamath County's plan for reopening of businesses to the Governor, I doubt that it would have had to be "tweaked" and resubmitted. For him, it would have been "no big deal" to do it right the first time.
Rod did not solicit me to write this letter. I did it because I know him to be honest and a meticulous thinker worthy of your support.
Don Crane
Chiloquin