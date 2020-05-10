Support Davis for Commissioner
Can you imagine having a company that had three bosses and each had a different perspective on how to run things and what is the product we are trying to provide to the public? This is exactly what we all have under the current form of government in Klamath County, where each of the County Commissioners rotates responsibility over different areas of County government and we’re not always sure what direction things will take.
I believe Klamath should become a “home rule” county under the state constitution, which would give Klamath more control over our own affairs. One thing most home rule counties do is appoint a county manager to oversee day-to-day operations while the County Commissioners would only set policy and receive a reduced rate of pay.
When running for office Commissioner Derrick Degroot used to say he favored moving to a county manager model, but in his time in office nothing has been done. Nor is it clear that he would remain in office for a reduced rate of pay, allowing us to hire a manager. Rod Davis, who is running for County Commissioner, says he would immediately appoint a commission to analyze the issue. That’s one reason, of many, why I support Rod Davis for County Commissioner.
Jean Pinniger
Klamath Falls