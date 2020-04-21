Support Buehler
A few days ago I was fortunate to have a conversation with Knute Buehler, a leading Republican candidate for Oregon’s Second Congressional District, and was very impressed with his take on the issues. I believe he will best carry on Congressman Walden’s tradition.
Knute is an unequivocal, strong supporter of President Trump and his programs.
Knute by both words and actions as an Oregon legislator has strongly supported the Second Amendment and stood with the pro-life community. He is committed to protecting our farms and assuring that environmentally balanced economic use may be made of our forests. He will take every opportunity to support the district’s people and assure local businesses are not encumbered by federal regulations.
Because Knute Buehler is a highly regarded medical doctor I asked him about opening up our local economy in this coronavirus-19 era. He advised it is critical to open up to preserve opportunity for businesses and our youth. This opportunity is essential to keep America great. It must be done wisely. He articulated the 5 Ts.
■ Trending the case data
■ Testing
■ Treating
■ Tracing of people exposed
■ And, where necessary Toggle back and forth between stages of social distancing for a while.
I have been looking for an encouraging plan that balances the necessities of reopening the economy and protecting our health and, I believe, Dr. Buehler has provided it. He has reassured my confidence that we can rebuild our economy while maintaining public health. This articulation is completely consistent with our President’s program.
I will be and would strongly encourage you to consider supporting Knute Buehler in the primary and then again in the general. Knute’s actions in Salem prove he will be our strongest and most effective advocate in Washington.
John Langley
Keno