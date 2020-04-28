Support Boyd for Commissioner
Klamath County needs to re-elect Donnie Boyd for Commissioner 1; he’s the best choice by far. As a third generation native of the Klamath Basin, Boyd knows the needs of our county better than anyone and has established a pattern of success during his first term.
Boyd was instrumental in ending the downtown grocery desert by spearheading the move to establish Holiday Market into the old Safeway venue — substantially benefitting the entire city population. He joined his fellow commissioners to reduce excess county spending that allowed funding of the sheriff’s department without using essential county road funds. Working together with our Klamath County property manager/tax collector, Boyd decreased a number of foreclosed properties and put them back on the tax rolls, which also diminished blight in our county.
I’ve worked with Donnie on projects to improve our Basin for decades. He is a leader in philanthropic endeavors; sharing time and talent to help others comes naturally to him. Not a 9-to-5 guy, Boyd’s work ethic is exemplary.
Join me and vote for Donnie Boyd for Commissioner 1. We need his leadership and vision now more than ever.
Patsy Gasser
Merrill