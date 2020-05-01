Stop price gouging
Recently a bipartisan group of 33 attorney generals, including Oregon’s Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, signed letters to five of the top online marketplaces. These top law enforcement officers are writing to Amazon, Craigslist, eBay, Walmart, and Facebook because ,while Americans are physically distancing and trying to stay healthy, retailers are charging outrageous prices for basic necessities.
As, “Complaints flood Oregon’s new coronavirus price-gouging hotline” from The Oregonian showed, we are facing dramatically higher prices. Items like hand sanitizer, thermometers, and masks are being sold for 50% or more what they usually cost. This sort of price gouging is illegal during emergencies like we’re in now.
State legislators are now also calling on these companies to implement three solutions to protect the public from predatory price gouging. Set hard caps on prices based on the 90-day average before an emergency is declared. Trigger price gouging protections independent of, or prior to an emergency declaration.
Create and maintain a “Fair Pricing” Page/Portal where consumers can report price gouging incidents to the company directly.
These companies have the technological capability and responsibility to crack down on price gouging and prevent it from occurring in future crises. In this time of crisis, everyone needs to do their part, especially some of the largest companies in the world.
Kat Altaffer
Portland