Stop pandemic-driven budget cuts
Last November the Oregon Center for Public Policy reported: “Income inequality in Oregon has reached yet another record high. In 2017, the year with the most recently available data, the average income of the richest 0.1 percent — the top one-tenth of 1 percent — rose to nearly $4.9 million, the highest ever.
Never has the gap between the richest Oregonians and the typical Oregonian been so wide. Oregon’s top 1% has seen their share of total state income more than double over recent decades, increasing by 123% from 1980 to 2017. The bottom 80% of Oregonians saw declines in their share of total income over that same time."
According to the Institute for Taxation and Economic Policy, in Oregon the poorest 20% of us (making less than $21,6000 a year; average income of $12,700) pay over 10 percent of our income in state and local taxes—while the richest 1% of Oregonians (making $483,400+; average income of $1,122,100) pay only 8.1% of their income in state and local taxes - does that seem fair to you?
The Institute for Policy Studies reported May 21: — “The number of U.S. citizens filing for unemployment increased to 38.6 million since March 18, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the same two months, the wealth of U.S. billionaires has surged $434 billion – an increase of 15 percent.”
Sign our petition at Working Class Oregon on Facebook - stop cuts to schools/nonprofits from pandemic-driven budget gap: hwww.change.org/p/governor-kate-brown-stop-oregon-budget-cuts-tax-rich-instead.
Joel Tyner
Lake Oswego