Stop blaming others
Life as we knew it was before the pandemic is probably gone forever. I wish people could stop blaming their opposing political party for what’s going on in the world and offer a solution to fix the problems rather than complain about what’s NOT being done.
We’re all getting a bit tired of reading letters to the editor from people who either don’t live, used to live, know someone who lives, or wishes they lived in Klamath Falls.
If we’re not doing things the way they’re doing it in Ashland, Eugene, Salem or Portland then maybe you should move there and leave us alone.
Just my thought.
Larry Hayes
Klamath Falls