Stonewalling
I am one of seven concerned area citizens who filed an ethics complaint against Commissioner DeGroot, charging that he violated the state prohibition on accepting gifts over $50 when he received a free Mexico hunting trip for which other hunters paid over $10,000.
In response DeGroot’s campaign manager labeled me and other signers as “Good old Boys.” This is typical of political stonewalling, of which I saw a lot while working for 23 years in Washington D.C. “Stonewalling” means to avoid a difficult issue by refusing to answer questions or by giving evasive replies, especially in politics.
DeGroot stated, “My contract was related to whether or not I would kill something.” He went on to say, “So if I had killed something then I would have to pay for what I killed. I didn’t kill anything.”
But that’s not how commercial hunting trips work. Yes, if you kill an animal you pay to process it and ship it home, which seems to be what DeGroot was referring to. You also must pay for your own travel to and from the U.S. to a nearby commercial airport.
But hunters also must pay upfront for meals, lodging and other services of drivers, guides, etc. It has been reported that other hunters on the DeGroot trip paid $10,000 or more.
Did Commissioner DeGroot pay these costs? He refuses to answer and that is stonewalling. Common sense says that if there were an answer that could address this issue, you would have heard it by now.
Oregon laws make it very clear that it is the elected officials’ responsibility to abide by the law. If a contractor offers him a free gift, he has to refuse it. It is the Commissioners’ responsibility and he should own up to it.
Don Mausshardt
Klamath Falls