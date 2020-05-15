State of political affairs
Many of us are familiar with the state of political affairs a century ago when differing factions wrangled the construction of two county courthouses. Little has changed throughout the course of Klamath's history.
30 years ago, as a candidate for City of Klamath Falls Mayor, I was approached to abandon my quest to become mayor by a group of businessmen, as they had another man in mind for the position. Alan Eberlein and John Novak were among those men who, as Mr. Eberlein said at the time, "We do things behind the scenes.” "Things,” such as removing a sign post at the Silver Lake and Highway 97 junction that directed traffic to Reno through Lakeview. I declined their offer to exit the race, based on "the light of day" maxim.
As for the current dust up between Mr. Eberlein and Mr. Novak and County Commissioners Boyd and DeGroot, every citizen has the right to voice a complaint about an elected official. It should then be left to the investigating agency, if warranted, to follow through.
To paraphrase Theodore Roosevelt, "It is not the critic that counts...the credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena who strives valiantly...whose place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who know neither victory or defeat.
Todd Kellstrom
Green Valley, Ariz.