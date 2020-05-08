Stand behind DeGroot
Commissioner DeGroot has helped with the illegal dumping issue out here on Round Lake Road a couple of times.
He is the type of Commissioner who truly shows he cares about our County. I have not only seen this with the dumping issue on Round Lake Road, I have seen this as well with his involvement and his work with our Veterans.
I work with the Klamath Freedom Celebration Foundation and we have had many opportunities to work with Commissioner DeGroot on the Military Advisory Committee. There is an event every September 22 making Suicide Prevention and Awareness in the Veterans Community possible and Commissioner DeGroot is deeply passionate about this event. He is out there serving homeless veterans that show up, he treats them like they are his best friend. He makes sure they are aware of services that are available to them. He wants all the Veterans to be taken care of. He has even helped man the barbecue to help us serve them food.
Commissioner DeGroot is truly a man of action, not just words. I know that Klamath Freedom Celebration stands behind him. He is trustworthy, honest, and hardworking for us all. He loves our community and it shows.
Kryssi Heitman
Klamath Falls