SSSD hearing
The Planning Commission Hearing on June 23 was very interesting. It was an opportunity for anyone to express any positive and/or negative concerns regarding the Reeder Road “Reclaimed Water - Sewer Pond” proposal by the South Suburban Sanitary District. SSSD didn’t attend the hearing.
If they feel that this is such a beneficial project for our county, why weren’t they or a representative in attendance to express the positive values of such a course of action? It appears that they are acting on the assumption that a decision in their favor has already been made. After all, why would anyone put up thousands in non-refundable earnest money for land purchases when there have been no environmental, geologic or hydrology studies, no applications for required permits from DEQ, Oregon Health Authority, Bureau of Reclamation or Oregon State Parks, etc.
There are a lot of requirements that have to be submitted and approved before ground can be broken on such a project. Many statements in opposition to this proposal, along with viable solutions, were presented by community members. SSSD has expressed that this is the “cheapest” viable option for them, since they can no longer meet the TDRL standards.
Right now there are very low interest loans, and there are even grants available. Being too expensive is an evasive solution to doing the right thing. The right thing is to bring the current facility up to today’s technology and create something that they and this community can be proud of. We're hoping the County Commissioners make the right decision; to raise our standards, not lower them, to be good stewards for the protection of our people, our health, the environment and our water for generations to come, through conservation and sustainable practices.
Phyllis Jones
Klamath Falls