South Suburban Sanitary District
By constructing a 95-acre pond of wastewater to irrigate neighboring farmland, the South Suburban Sanitary District will put the neighbors of the Reeder Project (site 1) and North Poe Valley (site 2) in peril. Our well water, groundwater, and air will be contaminated with toxic chemicals from this project.
They claim that this project is the best way for them to cost effectively meet the TMDLs for the Klamath River. Yet, there are communities all over, including the City of Klamath Falls Wastewater Treatment Facility, that can treat this wastewater to levels where this doesn’t have to be put in someone’s backyard. The SSSD shows us that their desire to save their customer’s money is more important than my family’s health.
Our health is at great danger with this project. By using the “treated wastewater” which will contain these “forever chemicals,” the SSSD will expose us to chemicals that can cause cancer, birth defects, hormone imbalance, and the list continues. This causes not only a great notion of concern for those who will be exposed to the “forever chemicals,” but outrage. Why should my children be subjected to this because the SSSD wants to save money? No one should be forced to have these chemicals as their neighbor (we aren’t even in the SSSD). This is not something in today’s world that we should have to fight to prevent.
If the SSSD truly cares about the health of our community, then they would see the dangers with the construction of this project. Therefore, due to their extreme disregard for our right to not be exposed to these life altering chemicals, the Klamath County Planning Commission, and the Commissioners must put a stop to these proposals from the SSSD. If they approve this, they show that money is more important than the health of the constituents that they represent.
Lisa Stringer
Klamath Falls