South Sanitary District hearings
Here is another treatment to the directions of South Suburban Sanitation District effluent. There is so much to gain from a transparent discussion about this important subject. Fortunately we will have two local forums to express our concerns with a project being ushered under the radar.
Applying municipal and Industrial effluent to agricultural lands has been accomplished in many parts of the west. In the case of SSSD we are talking about a large volume of water, between 3,000 and 4,000 acre-feet. This will need to be agronomically applied to 1,500 to 2,000 acres. The North Poe Valley Road site is less than 750 acres of irrigable land. SSSD will need more acreage than both the Rocking Horse Site and the No Poe Valley site. This is the beginning of a creepy direction that will affect many more in rural Klamath County. We need to make certain that it is done to our standards.
If the folk at SSSD claim that their “Class B” water can be used to produce crops for human consumption, I invite them to irrigate their victory garden with it and then eat their wonderful vegetables. It will take more than smoke and mirrors to treat the SSSD municipal and Industrial effluent to a point where anyone could be advised to irrigate their potatoes or tomatoes or squish for human consumption.
The press release misses several critical points to the SSSD options for handling a very valuable commodity, water. The districts analysis discounted opportunities to collaborate with others, including the city of Klamath Falls and our irrigation districts.
The good news is that the united neighbors from Reeder road to North and South Poe Valley Road have two public hearings to address valid concerns.
Please mark your Calendar:
May 12, 6 p.m., John Hancock Center, Klamath County Fairgrounds.
May 26, 6 p.m., John Hancock Center, Klamath County Fairgrounds.
William Kennedy
Klamath Falls