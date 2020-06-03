Shifty sanitation district
FACT IS: Salts, let alone heavy metals, will kill your lawn. Fact is without highly regulated fertilizers and pesticides the USA would not have surpluses of essential crops being used to feed the world.
FACT IS: The city of La Pine, Ore. has a similar system to the proposed South Suburban Sanitary District (SSSD) system and they have made numerous repairs due to rips to the liner and other failures of the system.
FACT IS: Do it right the first time. There are lower cost alternatives like the Omni process and others. I do not see where SSSD has explored other options over the years. Reviewing past news releases for 20+ years SSSD has failed to cooperate with the city sanitation district and have stated they needed at least 2,000 acres of land to implement this stupid solution. The proposed two sites don’t total 2,000 acres. Whose back yard is next? SSSD does not consider money lost to communities due to devaluation of property, quality of life and the loss to the county tax base.
To me, a state of the art treatment plant simply needs to be dependable and worth maintaining. Not necessarily luxurious.
In conclusion.
As an example, the state of the art Omni processor system developed in Washington incinerates bio solids to create power which drives the treatment process. That returns a portion of the waste water to potable water using the balance for steam generation and bio energy. Why not explore that possibility? www.wired.com/2015/01/omniprocessor/.
According to 2015 figures from Bill Gates, the Omni plant cost $1.5 million to complete and can process the waste of 100,000 people. Even if those costs went up ten times it would be around $15 million, far less than the SSSD estimates of $40 million for their proposed Poop Ponds and class C water.
John House
Poe Valley