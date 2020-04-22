Sheriff Kaber is the real leader
I find it hilarious the Sheriff’s Candidate Daren Krag talks about leadership and following the constitution. His entire career, before law enforcement as well as today as head of deputy’s union, has been spent as a union leader that takes dues from hard working people and many of those dollars ended up in the coffers of democratic candidates that sought to infringe on our second amendment rights. Krag himself changed his voter registration in January to Republican for sole purpose of getting his signs in the Republican headquarters.
Sheriff Kaber has always defended our second amendment rights, he’s never wavered and never backed candidates who seek to take away our rights. Leadership is not changing your spots in hopes that you’ll get elected. Leadership is restoring pride, leadership is fighting to make sure your people have the safest vehicles you can get, leadership is fighting to get more deputies, and those deputies have more than doubled the patrol hours in the rural areas of the county. Leadership is restoring relationships with other law enforcement and other emergency services agencies. This is the leadership that Sheriff Kaber has exhibited in his first term.
Krag on the other hand writes tickets, bully’s county employees as well as other staff, and is seemingly incapable of telling the truth. He’s lied or misrepresented facts about every negative thing he’s said about Sheriff Kaber. That is not a leader and it certainly isn’t someone Klamath County needs as Sheriff!
John Riddle
Klamath Falls