Setting the record straight
I wish to respond to the recent letter where Candidate for Sheriff Daren Krag, through one of his campaign surrogates Stuart Nelson, has taken aim at my family and I. This letter was a completely false representation of how I was hired, my qualifications, as well as the process for my six-month review.
Last summer the position of Emergency Manager was vacated and I presented my application for the open position. There were many applicants, fifteen or twenty I believe, from all over the county. After two months of interviews, evaluations, and background checks I was selected as the most qualified applicant. Those qualifications include many years of military, telecommunications, and emergency radio experience, as well as having served on fire district boards, and having many of the FEMA trainings required for this role.
When I was selected I requested a salary that was within the range for the position and the Sheriff went before the Board of Commissioners to make that request which was not accepted, and I agreed to start at a lower step with a review, and eligible for a step increase, in six months if my performance merits. As part of the position, (regardless who the successful candidate was) there were training objectives that needed to be completed within the first year. I made a personal goal to accomplish these objectives by the six-month review, which I did.
At the six month review the Sheriff could have taken the easy route and just approved the single-step increase with no action needed by the Board, however Sheriff Kaber went before the Commissioners once again to advocate for one additional step increase beyond that to where he wanted to start me at last summer. Once again the Board declined and only agreed to the single-step at the six-month review.
This is the process every department head in the county goes through in advocating for employees. There is no special treatment for me, nor have I asked for any. The Sheriff and the Board of Commissioners have handled these and many other personnel items in the exact same way, following policy, and best practice.
Mr. Krag, again through his surrogate Mr. Nelson, have made reference to my past contributions and those of my wife. Yes, I donated to Sheriff Kaber’s campaign four years ago, yes many months ago my wife donated to Sheriff Kaber’s re-election campaign. There is nothing illegal, dishonest, or unethical about that and all contributions have been correctly recorded for public record. Being a donor doesn’t disqualify me from being an employee. My family and I don’t forfeit our first amendment rights to support candidates we choose because I am an employee.
This is a common bullying tactic of Mr. Krag’s. He takes something that is perfectly legal, acceptable, and where policy and best practice is followed to the letter and tries to twist it to make people believe it is dishonest in hopes that it will win him votes.
My wife and I have raised our family to respect and serve the community. She and I have served in various capacities as volunteers with our local fire department. Both my parents have served in a variety of volunteer capacities with various groups and organizations throughout Klamath County. My father-in-law is an educator who has also volunteered in various capacities locally. Our oldest son is a local volunteer firefighter/EMT. Our middle son is a cadet firefighter at 16, and our daughter volunteers with the senior center and other organizations throughout the county at 14.
Sheriff Kaber and his family have served this community with honor and distinction for many decades. This is not just in law enforcement, but they also have decades of volunteer leadership in education, homelessness and community efforts. Mrs. Kaber serves on the Klamath Housing Authority board in addition to being past chairman and still currently serves on IYS board where Sheriff Kaber was also a past president for 10 years. They have fostered children, served as mentors to countless people through the years, and our community is much better for the commitment to service that Sheriff Kaber and his family have.
They have always approached challenges with a perspective of doing the right thing. Sometimes people don’t always agree on what the right thing is, but no reasonable person can ever question the Kaber’s commitment to serving their community.
I find it insulting that Krag, and his surrogates seek to besmirch myself and my family in hopes of winning him votes. Their tactics of guilt by association and attacking supporters for exercising their rights are disgraceful to the people of Klamath County and certainly not befitting of someone who thinks he is a leader.
Brandon Fowler
Chiloquin