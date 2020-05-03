Setting the record straight on recycled water
The District would like to respectfully address some misinformation recently provided in a letter to the editor regarding the District Recycled Water Project.
At the beginning of his letter, Mr. Kennedy claims that the (North Poe Valley) recycled water project is being “ushered under the radar.” This could not be further from the truth. Under County Code 22.040(A.1.) for a type II Administrative Review, it states: “Unless referred to public hearing by the Planning Director in accordance with this Section, Type II Review shall be conducted without a public hearing.” A type II review is an administrative review. Per County Planning Director: “The Planning Director can refer the review to the Planning Commission. SSSD did not participate in the decision to refer Site #1 to the Planning Commission or the decision to follow the initial administrative procedure for Site #2.”
Mr. Kennedy states that the District will have 3,000 – 4,000 acre-ft of water to agronomically apply to agriculture and that the District will need more acreage than is contained in both the Reeder Road and N. Poe Valley sites. The District annual water production is closer to 2,000 – 2,600 (2,600 on a wet year) per our water balance calculations. While the District has applied for the Type II Administrative Review for Reeder Road and the N. Poe Valley sites, the District only has the funding (and water) to develop one site. At the end of the day, the District will choose the long-term site that will best serve our ratepayers. Mr. Kennedy states that “This (the project) is the beginning of a creepy direction that will affect many more in rural Klamath County”. We feel there is nothing creepy about embracing science to provide an additional good water source for agriculture in a basin that unfortunately experiences drought on a regular basis.
Per department of environmental quality (DEQ) rules, Class C (or Class B) recycled water can be utilized on productive crops for human consumption, as it is treated per State requirements. Recent testing shows that the proposed recycled water is at a higher quality than what was recently sampled from the Lost River (at its best, prior to irrigation run-off). Keep in mind that recycled water use is successfully applied in thousands of projects all over Klamath County, the State of Oregon, the United States, and worldwide; especially in places where water is sometimes challenging to come by.
Mr. Kennedy mentions that the District has discounted opportunities to collaborate with the City of Klamath Falls and the Irrigation Districts. The District has met with the City on numerous occasions to discuss TMDL compliance and ideas on how the two agencies could work together. The District continues to maintain communications with the City to share ideas and discuss solutions. As far as irrigation Districts go, that is unfortunately much more difficult. If the District could choose to treat to a Class A level and then simply place the water into the A Canal, that would be an optimal solution. Unfortunately, that is not currently a realistic option from the perspective of DEQ. For the District to put recycled water into an irrigation canal, a recycled water plan would have to be crafted and the reporting conducted for each individual property that utilized water from the canal. There is one example in Oregon where this occurs, and DEQ staff have indicated that possibility of being able to permit this discharge into a canal as very unlikely to be successful.
Finally, while Klamath County is tasked with evaluating the Type II Administrative Review for the site, the burden of regulation falls on DEQ. DEQ regulates recycled water use and will provide a public hearing for the Recycled Water Plan from the proposed site. Ultimately, the District is tasked with finding a cost-effective, long-term, realistic, science-based solution to meeting the TMDL requirements and the District will continue to do so, and potentially provide some additional water to a basin that really could use it.
Michael Fritschi
District Manager – South Suburban Sanitary District