School Resource officers needed
It is with grave disappointment that I read that Portland Public Schools has decided to defund their School Resource Officers. It is with great satisfaction that Klamath County School District has decided to continue to support our SRO’s.
SRO’s serve many quality benefits for students, staff and communities. The most obvious is school safety. Secondly, they offer a resource for administration on criminal matters involving students. Thirdly, and of extreme importance, is the positive relationships that are developed between students and the law enforcement officers.
Many students, especially from areas of poverty, only have negative experiences with police officers. This leads to mistrust of police. It’s a vicious cycle that can be resolved by having the quality SRO’s like Klamath County Sheriff’s department provides.
Protesters currently demanding community policing may not realize that is exactly what SRO’s can accomplish. The fact that many minority people fear police is in a large part because they do not know any officers and the officers do not know them. Portland School Board’s knee jerk reaction to racists that have no business carrying a badge is to cut off their nose to spite their face.
John Rademacher
Chiloquin