Rioting
Whatever happened to the use of water cannons to disperse rioters and the shooting of looters? Water sprayed on rioters keeps police distant from the rioters, quickly neutralizes them and provides a distinct advantage to law enforcement without killing the rioter. Visions of police trying to push back rioters one on one is time wasting, unproductive and runs the rick of hurting the officer. Shooting rioters during the 1965 Watts riots by police and national guardsmen killed looters and quickly quelled the riots.
Ted Dougan
Klamath Falls