Response to Saturday Rally
My name is Faith Leith and I am the Democratic candidate for House District 56. I did not attend the weekend rally as I assumed no one would be wearing masks or self-distancing. From the photo, I can see I was right.
I am proud that our governor believes in science and is taking this pandemic seriously. Reopening our businesses (and churches) gradually with safety-first requirements is the wise thing to do.
I was surprised by this quote at the rally at this most serious of times: “True freedom allows for the free exercise of religion, and in our religion, we are told not to forsake meeting with one another,” (Rep. E. Werner) Reschke said Saturday.
This seems to assume Jesus wanted his followers to gather in large numbers. This is an argument for megachurches but nothing else. Prayer and worship can happen wherever a believer or two are: at the beach, in a forest, in a home, etc. Jesus did not require a building to spread his message. With Zoom and other platforms you can “gather” without potentially spreading the coronavirus.
I recall another verse: “For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.” Matthew 18:20. More appropriate for our current situation.
In conclusion one last quote: “Therefore all things whatsoever ye would that men should do to you, do ye even so to them,” Matthew 7:12. The Golden Rule from the Sermon on the Mount.
I could be a carrier of this deadly virus without having symptoms or even knowing it. Therefore, I don’t want to spread it. That’s why I wear a mask when I do have to venture out. So I don’t infect others. It’s simple. It’s science. It’s my sacred duty. It’s the right thing to do.
Faith Leith
Klamath Falls