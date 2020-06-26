Research different masks
Regarding the letters from local residents as well as editorials from other newspapers insisting that everyone wear a mask, I would just like to say that if you are afraid then wear a mask, or stay home, if it gives you confidence.
Please do your homework and research how the different masks (N95, cloth or paper) are to be used. The WHO and the CDC both state that cloth (any non-medical) masks do not protect you from contracting this virus from another person. They may, however, reduce the chance of infecting others if you are sick.
These masks are causing issues with oxygen deficiency and if not cleaned efficiently they may cause further issues to the wearer from mold and bacteria.
The WHO specifically states that masks should only be used by healthcare workers, caretakers, or people who are sick with fever and cough. So please do not tell me to wear a mask - and for children, don’t even get me started!
Becky Clinton
Klamath Falls