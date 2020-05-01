Reschke’s reckless plan
Testing, testing, testing! That’s what the president’s task force recommends before states begin to open non-essential businesses. But Republicans are not listening.
Rep. E. Werner Reschke, House District 56, wants Oregon Gov. Brown to reopen the economy. Does Reschke know how many people have been tested in Lake County? Probably not. As of April 29 only 61 tests have been done. Klamath County has done better, but who knows what is really happening in our district?
The problem is we have no idea without the data. Reschke is another in a long list of Republican leaders, from the president on down, who think they know better than the scientists and medical professionals and are willing to put their constituents lives at risk for some perceived politic gain. Thankfully Gov. Brown issued the stay-at-home order on March 23. That decision has saved lives.
Reschke needs to Google the pandemic of 1918-19. The spread of the virus slowed so businesses opened up as if all was well. Then it came back with a vengeance during the fall and winter. In the end 675,000 U.S. citizens lost their lives. Look it up.
Yes, economics are important. Folks want to get back to work. I want to go out to dinner, go to church and visit my grandchildren. But lives are more important than my wants and so I stay home to protect my friends, neighbors, and fellow area residents.
Mr. Reschke wants to open up the economy of Eastern Oregon in a “safe and responsible way,” but he never explains what that means. With just over 4% of the world’s population, the U.S. has almost 27% of the fatalities from Covid-19. Republican leadership in Washington has been a disaster. Let’s not go down that rabbit hole here in Oregon.
Faith Leith
Klamath Falls