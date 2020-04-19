Republican lies hurting Democracy
We are confronting a Covid crisis, yet the President and Republicans across the nation deny it.
Rather than using press briefings to provide valuable science-based medical information, Trump uses them to deny medical science, to rewrite the history of his own incompetence, to lie about what’s happening, to blame others for his failures, and to campaign for re-election.
After declaring a national emergency, he claimed the federal government is just back-up; that states are on their own to fend for themselves. Then FEMA competes to outbid states for essential supplies while hi-jacking and impounding supplies enroute to states - building up federal stockpiles.
Capping the assault on reason, Republicans across the nation promote American sickness and death by rejecting the shelter-at-home policy. Using their denial of the severity of the pandemic as cover, Republicans across the nation are taking to heart Trump’s statement that if it were easier to vote: “you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”
The very essence of Democracy is allowing every eligible voter to vote. Yet, across the nation, Republicans are suppressing the vote every way they can, including making Americans risk COVID - 19 to vote. This is anti-democratic and unconscionable!
Louise Shawkat
Ashland