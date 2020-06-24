Regarding wearing masks
I totally agree that the stores should post signs NO MASK, NO SERVICE! I can't believe how many people are not wearing masks! I am 68 years old and have a lung condition and I won't enter a store without a mask out of respect for others, and it's disturbing to me that other people have no respect for their fellow man.
I feel it is very disrespectful to the employees of these stores who are, to a certain degree, putting their lives on the line so we can have access to our necessities. They wear masks, so why doesn't everyone else? Also, in regards to the front page article on the Covid-19 rise in Klamath County, Valeree Lane, KCPH Public Information Officer, mentioned social distancing and washing hands, not one word on wearing masks. She should, of all people, know better! What is it going to take for people to understand what we need to do to keep the cases from rising even more in Klamath County?
Vicki Tomson
Klamath Falls