Regarding the ethics complaint
I am writing in response to the letter by L.E. Fletcher in Tuesday’s H & N.
First, my relationship with Commissioner DeGroot has been cordial during his entire term of office. I do not personally know Jamie Jackson. I have signed checks to Rocky Mountain for quality work delivered on time. My concern is simply that elected officials obey the law.
I had a long-standing relationship with a previous Klamath County Commissioner who made me very aware of the law prohibiting gifts exceeding $50, even declining my offer to buy him an ice cream cone. He often disclosed even potential conflicts of interest.
Andrew Biggs was appointed by President Obama to help straighten out the mess in Puerto Rico, where he sees corruption on a regular basis. Ted Abram is a retired circuit court judge. Both had heard the accusations and felt they were serious enough to be addressed. The signers of the complaint are a group of concerned citizens, not an investigative body.
I do not believe Mr. Jackson violated any laws in offering the Mexico hunting trip. The clear legal responsibility lies with Mr. DeGroot for accepting it. He stated that he went on the trip and paid nothing but travel expenses to get there and back. But while there he received the same services the other guests paid over $10,000 for. That violated Oregon law.
Yes, I gave a contribution to the Rod Davis campaign before I heard the allegations against DeGroot. Having been in business for over fifty years, I have signed the front of many payroll checks for forty-plus employees. Once a person is in a position where their decisions directly impact the welfare of their employees, they gain a different perspective. I felt Rod Davis’ background gave him a perspective that only Commissioner Donnie Boyd presently has and Rod would be a great asset to Klamath County.
Alan Eberlein
Klamath Falls