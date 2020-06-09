Regarding Kellstrom’s claims
Apparently there is something in the Green Valley, Ariz. water supply that has affected former Mayor Kellstrom’s memory dating back 30 years and infected it with new “facts.” Let’s stick to real facts.
There was a new state highway sign removed from US-97 at La Pine. We had nothing to do with it. We found out about the incident some time later directly from the individual who did it and is now deceased. His stated goal was keeping Reno traffic routed through Klamath Falls for economic benefit to our community.
We remember there was a group of city residents that wanted another candidate elected Mayor and thought Todd should drop out of the race. Again, we were not part of that group. We both felt that Todd was the best candidate. Alan has never lived in the City and could not even vote for Mayor. John has repeatedly voted for Todd.
Working behind the scenes? The signers’ names appear on the rosters of the local Boards and committees for the past five decades.
Todd’s accusation about the ‘dust up’ between ourselves and Commissioners Boyd and DeGroot has nothing to do with Commissioner Boyd. Todd states ‘every citizen has the right to voice a complaint about an elected official. It should then be left to the investigating agency, if warranted, to follow through’. This is exactly the process we used, for which he has criticized us. The group that signed the complaint are two former high ranking federal government officials, a retired judge and his wife, and three retired local businessmen. Would we have put our names on this complaint and taken the resulting flak if we did not believe Commissioner DeGroot had committed a serious offense? Honest elected officials who obey the law is key to trusted governance.
John Novak and Alan Eberlein
Klamath Falls