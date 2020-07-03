Real food
Before every holiday the food police come out of hiding trying to convince people that we are all going to die if we eat meat. Instead of eating meat and fresh food, they tell us that highly processed fake food is better. Check out some of the things that are in fake meat products. Methylcellulose is a laxative. Dextrose is sugar made from corn. Soy, a major known allergen, is deadly to many of us and it can mess up thyroid function. Red-3 is food dye. They are high in sodium, another no-no. So, tell me when did consuming highly processed foods change from being bad to good?
As for us, we will continue supporting the local butcher for real meat, and our local farmers for fresh produce.
No antibiotics, no preservatives, no fillers or other additives
Belle Harmon
Klamath Falls