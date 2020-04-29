Re-elect Sheriff Kaber
I really appreciate the article that the Herald and News did on the candidates. With everything locked down and not meetings or forums it at least is something to give us a sense of where candidates stand. Particularly interesting is the sheriff’s race. Sheriff Kaber clearly articulated the relationships he’s rebuilt with other agencies and community partners.
I truly appreciate the work they’ve done with KBBH to work on mental health issues, in many cases before there is a criminal issue to deal with. Every community has challenges with mental health issues and ours is no different. Trying to find ways to solve problems before they become criminal helps the people get the assistance and treatment they need. There will always be a need to do more but the Sheriff’s Office has come so far in the three short years since Sheriff Kaber took office.
The Sheriff’s opponent however talks about building relationships, something Kaber has already done, but Krag doesn’t seem to work with the commissioners. Last fall they were going to publicly recognize him for the award he won but Mr. Krag didn’t bother to show up. Not exactly a good example of relationship building. He doesn’t seem to have a workable plan to improve things where Sheriff Kaber and his team are constantly working to improve things.
It’s clear to me that Klamath County needs to re-elect Sheriff Chris Kaber.
Hugh Middleton
Klamath Falls