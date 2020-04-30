Re-elect Kaber for Sheriff
I have practiced law in Klamath County for 46 years as a prosecutor, private practice attorney, defense counsel, and currently represent parties in dependency cases. During the past 46 years, I’ve had the privilege of working with six Sheriffs, and I can honestly say Sheriff Chris Kaber is the upper echelon of them.
When a person thinks of law enforcement, generally you think of officers in cars patrolling neighborhoods and investigating crime. However, the main function of the Sheriff required by statute is to maintain a functioning Jail. Shortly after taking office, Sheriff Kaber promoted Lt. Brian Bryson and made him Jail Commander. Sheriff Kaber has put his trust in Lt. Bryson and between the two of them, the Jail has improved immensely. The relationships between the Jail staff and partnering Agencies, as well as with defense attorneys, have never been better. It concerns me as I wonder what the opposition’s plan is for leadership in the Jail, as I fear any change would be detrimental to the significant improvements I’ve seen.
I am currently a member of the Klamath County Sheriff's Search and Rescue. Sheriff Kaber is extremely supportive of this function and the first Sheriff to actually fund Search and Rescue, which is a mandated function of every Sheriff in Oregon.
I have watched as Sheriff Kaber has upgraded his patrol fleet; he has hired, trained and retained deputies and is not losing them to other Agencies, as was the case a short four years ago. Since Sheriff Kaber has taken office, not a single deputy has gone to the local Police Department.
I encourage Klamath County to look at the facts and the improvements made to the Klamath County Sheriff's Office, and not to listen to the false accusations and smear tactics by Sheriff Kaber’s opponent.
Please join me in re-electing Chris Kaber for Sheriff.
Richard L. Garbutt
Klamath Falls