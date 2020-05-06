Re-Elect Kaber for Sheriff
What is most influential to voters are the attributes of the candidate that makes them most qualified. There is one candidate for Klamath County Sheriff that deserves your attention - the incumbent, Chris Kaber.
Sheriff Kaber has demonstrated effective business practices and leadership over the past three and a half years. The voters elected Chris Kaber as Sheriff in 2016 and since the day he officially took office in January 2017, he hit the ground running to make positive changes to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and to restore the credibility of this agency.a
Sheriff Kaber has worked tirelessly to restore 24/7 patrols throughout the county and is nearly there. There is a renewed relationship with the city of Chiloquin and Sheriff Kaber has reached an agreement to have patrols there for 40 hours per month - not nearly enough but it’s a start to rebuild a solid partnership in that community.
Sheriff Kaber has prudently budgeted funds to replace most of the patrol vehicles of an aging fleet he inherited. Upgrades to technology have been added to assist the deputies in doing their jobs, such as body cams for patrol deputies.
The jail has seen upgrades to the master control and the department overall is moving paper files to electronic files to better access information more efficiently. The most interesting accomplishment is that Sheriff Kaber returned over $800,000 of borrowed county road funds that were allocated and not used by the Sheriff’s office.
Malicious and negative commentaries recently seen in social and print media is a huge turn-off to the voters. Are these comments effective to help the voters make an informed choice of the best candidate? Absolutely not. Voters need information not spiteful gossip. Join me to re-elect Sheriff Chris Kaber.
Cecilia Britton
Klamath Falls