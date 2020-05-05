Re-elect Kaber for Sheriff
A lot of people say they are leaders; however, have never led. The current Sheriff’s race is a prime example of this. Leading isn’t just representing a group of people...it’s actually leading them. A union representative, is exactly that – he represents a group of people, but does not lead, manage, or supervise them. Sheriff Kaber has over 15 years of supervisory experience in Law Enforcement actually leading, managing and supervising people.
Sheriff Chris Kaber has led the KCSO from the pits we were in a short three years ago to an almost fully staffed Agency. He has been able to not only fill those empty positions left by the prior administration but has actually advocated for and obtained additional positions. With those deputies, Sheriff Kaber was able to get the KCSO back on the Major Crime Team, as well as the Narcotics Team; he re-established the Detective Division; increased revenue with State and Federal partners; implemented a Pre-Trial Release Program that virtually eliminated the over-crowding problem in the jail; as well as established a partnership and funding revenue with the Klamath Falls Police Department to allow the incarceration of certain Municipal Court violations.
I know what dire straits we were in three years ago as I have been a KCSO employee for over 23 years and have worked for four Sheriffs. I want to continue working for a Sheriff that has a proven track record, not a person without leadership experience who sits in the shadows criticizing the people who are working hard to better the Agency, and who has been unable to cooperate with the three Sheriffs he has worked for. Please - don’t buy into his opponent’s negativity that is all words, unproven, and quite frankly false and misleading!
I encourage all of you to join me and vote to re-elect Chris Kaber for Klamath County Sheriff.
Brian Bryson
Klamath Falls