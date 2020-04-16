Re-elect Derrick DeGroot
I have known Derrick since he was in grade school. I was his soccer coach when he was in elementary school and I co-coached his state games when he was in high school. Sports can tell you a lot about a person’s character. Derrick was always polite, upbeat and an enthusiastic team player.
I supported Derrick when he first ran for commissioner in 2016. Our three commissioners have accumulated an impressive List of accomplishments during Derrick’s first term in office. They have revived the Klamath Veterans Advisory Committee and established an outreach program that advocates for the benefits of hundreds of our local heroes.
They sold over 900 County properties and placed them back on the tax rolls. They addressed suburban blight in our community by demolishing County-owned unsafe and unsightly buildings along the Esplanade and Washburn Way. They worked with Klamath County School District to address the safety of our children by helping lead efforts to remove a dangerous dwelling and cleanup property adjacent to Sterns Elementary School.
They tore down the old road shop building on Washburn Way, thereby creating a space for a brand new auto dealership. They brought relief to a local “food desert” by enticing Holiday Market to set up shop in downtown Klamath Falls.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Derrick remains in favor of hiring a County Manager. He has proposed a couple of ways to accomplish this transition. The three commissioners have not yet come to an agreement on which approach to take.
Let our commissioners finish this important business. Please re-elect Derrick DeGroot!
Dick Ledgerwood
Klamath Falls