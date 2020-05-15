Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Re-elect DeGroot for Commissioner

I am voting for Derrick DeGroot to remain as County Commissioner. He has shown great leadership and exhibited political courage in dealing with the many problems the commissioners have faced. For example, his leadership led to the purchase of the old Safeway building downtown. This took courage and was risky. But by doing this they were able to re-sell the building to another business - at a profit - and now we have a grocery store serving the downtown area. Let's not go back to the do-nothing people of the past. Let's keep looking forward by re-electing Derrick DeGroot.

Mike Reeder

Klamath Falls

