Re-elect DeGroot for Commissioner
I am voting for Derrick DeGroot to remain as County Commissioner. He has shown great leadership and exhibited political courage in dealing with the many problems the commissioners have faced. For example, his leadership led to the purchase of the old Safeway building downtown. This took courage and was risky. But by doing this they were able to re-sell the building to another business - at a profit - and now we have a grocery store serving the downtown area. Let's not go back to the do-nothing people of the past. Let's keep looking forward by re-electing Derrick DeGroot.
Mike Reeder
Klamath Falls