Qualities of a leader
A leader doesn’t have to be loud or boisterous to be confident. A leader doesn’t steal the spotlight but gives credit where credit is due. What is even more rare in a successful leader is the ability to be humble.
Sheriff Chris Kaber is a leader with this strength. He would rather work quietly behind the scenes to serve and protect the citizens of Klamath County than to seek the accolades of the media or awards of his peers. To those who know Sheriff Kaber both personally and professionally, this is common knowledge.
Sheriff Kaber has spent the past three years working hard to make the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office something much better than what it was before he first ran in the 2016 election. He would rather promote from within to recognize those whose dedication and hardwork has proved to benefit not only the Sheriff’s office but the community as well. He has developed good relationships with the county commissioners, local law enforcement agencies and many other community partners besides those of neighboring counties too.
Has Sheriff Kaber made some mistakes along the way? Of course. However, there is always more to learn, and he has moved the Sheriff’s Office forward in a positive way to continue the mission he was sworn to uphold. How many other elected officials can claim this and not blame others for their own shortcomings? I am confident Sheriff Kaber will continue to accomplish much more in the next four years and to serve this community in the same quiet, compassionate and humble way.
Humility allows a person to acknowledge mistakes and failures, which gives a greater understanding that we are all human. We all can do better. Isn’t this an attribute we would expect from our leaders?
Marissa Williams
Klamath Falls, OR