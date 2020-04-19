Proud to vote for DeGroot
I voted for Derrick DeGroot as Klamath County Commissioner in the last election and I will vote for him again. In the past three years, DeGroot has proven himself to be committed to making Klamath County an even better place to live.
You can see his commitment when you look around. Under his leadership, Klamath County has begun addressing the ugliest parts of our community by demolishing unsafe and unsightly buildings, cleaning up property and tearing down an unsafe building by Stearns Elementary School, and selling the old County Road Shop which transformed from an eyesore into a brand new auto dealership.
Cleaning up the way our community looks is an important step in economic development, and I appreciate that DeGroot saw the need to clean things up. As we attempt to recruit healthcare professionals, they’re looking around our place and making decisions on whether they want to move their families here.
As we attempt to recruit companies, they’re asking themselves if their employees would want to live here. Cleaning things up also shows a sense of pride in our community and I’m proud to have voted for DeGroot last time and I’m proud to vote for him again this time.
Derrick is also serving on the committee called the “Coalition of the Willing.” This group is working hard to come up with solutions to the constant water battles we face here in our community. This is extremely important work and we need to see them achieve results.
Please join me in voting Derrick DeGroot for Klamath County Commissioner 3.
Tracey Liskey
Klamath Falls